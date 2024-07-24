- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
ADOR CEO Min files complaint against Hybe over internal audit
l computers and illegally accessing private messenger messages from them.
Her side also argued that such messages were edited and distorted to turn public opinion against her.
After Hybe formally lodged a breach of trust complaint, it attempted to remove Min as CEO through a shareholders’ meeting, but she retained her seat after a Seoul court granted an injunction against Hybe’s plan.
Hybe immediately issued a statement contradicting Min’s claims, asserting that it will file its own complaint against what it called Min’s “false accusations.”
Hybe said Min has not submitted any “information property,” including a laptop, to the company, and that those submitted by two ADOR deputy heads were provided with their consent.