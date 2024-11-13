Actor Song Jae-lim remembered after sudden death at 39

Tributes poured in Wednesday for actor Song Jae-lim, known for his roles in TV drama “Moon Embracing the Sun” and variety show “We Got Married,” after his sudden death the previous day.

The 39-year-old was found dead at his home in Seoul by a friend who had planned to meet him for lunch, authorities said. Police reported no signs of foul play, and a note was found at the scene.

Song’s death came as a shock to friends and fans, as he had continued to work actively in film and television.

Late actor Song Jae-lim is seen in this file photo taken in 2017. (Yonhap)

Actress Yoo Sun, who co-starred with Song in the 2016 SBS drama “Our Gap Soon,” shared a photo of them together on social media Wednesday, writing: “It’s too sad, it hurts so much… May you find peace and rest.”

Entertainer Hong Seok-cheon also posted a tribute, sharing a smiling photo of Song. “I mourn that I’ll never see that wonderful smile again,” he wrote. “It hurts me to let you go without a proper goodbye. I’m so sorry.”

Several colleagues expressed disbelief and sorrow at his sudden death.

Actor Park Ho-san wrote: “Since you were always so cheerful, it’s hard to believe. I’m sorry I couldn’t keep in touch with and care for you.”

Fellow actor Kim Min-kyu, who had spoken with Song only a month ago, recalled his last conversation with Song’s characteristic cheerfulness.

“You told me about your ongoing performances with such a bright voice… Why…?” he said.

Lee El, who worked with Song on the 2022 film “Yaksha: Ruthless Operations,” simply posted, “I’m sorry, Jae-lim,” on social media.

Song’s death has left fans around the world mourning, as he gained popularity beyond South Korea for his appearances from 2014 to 2015 on Season 4 of “We Got Married,” an MBC TV reality show where he starred as a virtual husband to actress Kim So-eun.

International fans, many of whom commented in multiple languages on Kim’s recent posts, expressed grief and shared memories of Song’s warmth.

One fan wrote: “He was always smiling and so cheerful. This is heartbreaking. He was such a charming person.” Another said, “I’m sure he’s gone to a good place because he had a warm heart.”