Acting president again calls on gov’t agencies to avoid any violence in Yoon’s arrest

Acting President Choi Sang-mok renewed his call on government agencies Monday to avoid any physical clash while trying to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol or prevent his arrest over his botched martial law bid.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is investigating Yoon for alleged insurrection, is preparing to execute a court-issued warrant against Yoon, who remains inside his fortified compound. This follows an earlier attempt that ended in a five-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS).

“All law enforcement actions must be conducted in a peaceful and restrained manner. Under no circumstances should violence be employed by any involved agencies,” Choi said in a press release.

The PSS heightened security at Yoon’s residence by installing barbed wire, barricades and buses to block access to the compound in Seoul.

Despite repeated calls from the CIO for the PSS to stand down, Choi has so far refrained from taking sides.

The CIO said it sent official letters to the defense ministry and the PSS on Sunday evening, asking for their cooperation while warning them of potential legal consequences in case they fail to comply.

“We request that the heads of relevant agencies pay special attention to maintaining order and preventing conflict,” Choi said.

The acting president further stressed the need for sufficient communication between government agencies to guarantee orderly law enforcement and the safety of field officers.