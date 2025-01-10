Acting president accepts presidential security chief’s resignation

Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted the resignation of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief Friday, according to Choi’s office, amid growing conflicts over arresting President Yoon Suk-yeol, who remains inside his fortified residence.

Park Chong-jun, head of the PSS, submitted his resignation shortly before appearing for police questioning earlier in the day over allegations that he obstructed the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) from executing a court-issued warrant to arrest Yoon last week.

“Park has submitted his resignation, and it has been accepted,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Park, who has been booked on allegations of obstructing official duties, complied with the police’s third request for questioning, after defying two previous requests.

Police reportedly decided not to put Park under emergency arrest and wrapped up the questioning late Friday, according to a police official.

Speaking to reporters after the 13-hour police questioning, Park said he cooperated “sincerely” with the police.

The CIO and police are reportedly preparing for a second attempt to execute the arrest warrant to bring in Yoon, who is facing allegations of insurrection over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the CIO’s summons or warrant execution, arguing that the agency is not authorized to investigate charges of insurrection.

Meanwhile, the CIO and police are considering whether to detain PSS staff members if they attempt to obstruct the second arrest attempt.