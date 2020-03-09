Chart-smashing rookie band ITZY returns with new album ‘IT’z ME’

Roaring rookie girl band ITZY on Monday returned with its new album “IT’z ME,” a seven-track record led by the main song “Wannabe.”

The lead track has a fusion groove, mixing EDM with other trendy music genres. The song is another collaboration between the five-piece girl band and Galactika, the music production team that produced the band’s breakout 2019 debut single “Dalla Dalla.”

“The title song, ‘Wannabe,’ is a track that best represents the overall color of the new album, with a message that, ‘I wanna be me and I am valuable in my own right,’” member Yeji said in a written Q&A released to the media ahead of the album’s release set for Monday evening.

The song was inspired by the band’s conversation with the production team at the time of the recording of “Dalla Dalla.”