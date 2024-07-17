8 S. Korean golfers set to take final shot at major glory in 2024

Eight South Korean golfers, including two bound for Paris for the Olympics this summer, will be in the field this week for the final men’s major tournament of the 2024 season.

The 152nd Open Championship will tee off Thursday at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. The links course in South Ayrshire will host the oldest major in men’s golf for the first time since 2016.

The field will feature 158 players vying for the winner’s share of US$3.1 million and the famed Claret Jug.

No South Korean player has won the Open Championship. Tom Kim tied for second place last year, though he ended up six shots behind the champion, Brian Harman.

Kim, the highest-ranked South Korean at No. 17 in the world, is back this week in pursuit of his first major. In the first two rounds, Kim will play with the reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Swedish youngster Ludvig Aberg, the runner-up at the Masters in April.

Kim will be joined by fellow Olympian An Byeong-hun, who will play in his 10th Open Championship. An will tee off with Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

Im Sung-jae, who tied for fourth at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, will try to build off his recent momentum. He has notched two top-five finishes at this last three tournaments.

Im, who has been grouped with Justin Thomas and Matthew Southgate, will try to redeem himself after missing the cut at each of the past three majors this year.

“I haven’t played all that well in links courses, but I hope I can ride this good wave into the last major of the season,” Im said Sunday after the Scottish Open. “I was disappointed I didn’t play well at the first three majors this season, but I am feeling good about my game right now. I hope I can play better at the Open than at the three earlier majors.”

Another PGA Tour veteran, a four-time winner Kim Si-woo, will be in action this week. The 29-year-old has made two cuts in five Open Championship appearances. He will tee off with the 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns.

“The wind blows out there all the time, but when I was young, I enjoyed hitting balls at a low trajectory,” Kim said Sunday. “At the Opens, it’s important to hit the ball low and avoid bunkers. I will be playing at Royal Troon for the first time but I will try to find my comfort zone and play some aggressive golf.”

Aside from the PGA Tour quartet, the South Korean contingent will feature a couple of South Korean tour players in Kim Min-kyu and Song Young-han. They punched their tickets to Royal Troon by finishing first and second at the Korea Open in June.

“I missed the cut at the Open Championship two years ago and I will try to make it to the weekend this time,” Kim said. “And once I make the cut, I will do my best to improve my ranking position after each round.”

Koh Gun-taek grabbed his Open spot by finishing second at the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour in May. The top-three finishers from that tournament qualified for the Open Championship.

“I’ve earned this precious opportunity to play and I will give my best on each and every shot,” Koh said.

Wang Jeung-hun, who mostly plays on the Asian and the European tours, will be playing at his third Open Championship.