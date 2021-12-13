- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory
Three workers were found dead in connection with a chemical factory explosion at an industrial complex in the southern city of Yeosu on Monday, firefighters said.
The fire broke out at 1:37 p.m. at a petrochemical manufacturing factory in the Yeosu Industrial Complex in Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul.
While a total of seven people were working at a chemicals storage facility of the factory, three of them were found dead at a nearby plant, apparently due to the strong impact of the explosion.
The four others were confirmed to be safe, according to authorities.
Authorities have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas.
But the call had been lifted as of 5:11 p.m., as firefighters had put out the fire completely.
Authorities said they are now looking into the exact causes of the accident.
A chemical factory in Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, burns following an explosion at the plant inside the Yeosu Industrial Complex on Dec. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)