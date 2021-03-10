Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   2PM’s Jun. K releases new EP in Japan

2PM’s Jun. K releases new EP in Japan

March 10, 2021

 Jun. K, a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, has released a new EP in Japan Wednesday, his management agency said.

“This Is Not A Song” topped the regional iTunes K-pop and pop albums charts in Japan as of Wednesday morning. It also ranked third place on the country’s iTunes main albums chart, according to JYP Entertainment.

The singer’s fifth Japanese EP consists of four songs, including the main track, “This Is Not A Song, 1929,” which was released as a single in South Korea and Japan in June.

He wrote the lead track and took part in creating the three other songs — “Moon Light, 2003,” “Magritte In My Room, 2013″ and “Hide and Seek, 1995.”

Special editions of his physical album include additional bonus tracks.

Jun. K, the main vocalist of 2PM, has produced some of the group’s hit songs, such as “My House” and “Go Crazy!” since debuting in 2008.

This image, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the cover photo for Jun. K's new Japanese EP released on March 10, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

