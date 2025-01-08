Zerobaseone to prerelease new song this month

K-pop group Zerobaseone will surprise fans with a prerelease track on Jan. 20, ahead of its upcoming comeback, the group’s agency Wakeone said Wednesday.

The nine-member boy band will drop the song “Doctor! Doctor!” in Korea before launching its activities in Japan in earnest with its first Japanese-language EP “Prezent” on Jan. 29.

“Doctor! Doctor!” is a track from the group’s forthcoming fifth EP, set for release in February.

The prerelease song is described as an R&B ballad, blending an addictive easy-listening melody with the members’ sweet vocals.

Zerobaseone has achieved remarkable success since its debut in July 2023, with its four consecutive albums reaching million-seller status within a day of release.

The band recently finished its first overseas tour, “Timeless World,” attracting 140,000 fans globally, marking its expansion into the international music scene.