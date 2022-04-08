Yoon’s close confidant elected new floor leader of soon-to-be ruling party

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a close confidant and a friend of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected the new floor leader of the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.

Kweon beat Rep. Cho Hae-jin to become the floor leader after garnering 81 of 102 votes cast during a general meeting of PPP lawmakers at the National Assembly.

The four-term lawmaker is considered one of Yoon’s closest confidants known as “Yoonhaekgwan” — an abbreviation of “Yoon Suk-yeol’s core associates” in Korean — that also include Reps. Chang Je-won and Yoon Han-hong of the same party.

“I feel heavy responsibility,” Kweon said after the election. “Although I am close to the president-elect, I will speak straightforward and give bitter advice based on our deeply trusted relationship, so that our party and the Yoon government do not lose favor in the people’s eyes.”

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong (C) of the People Power Party (PPP) poses for a photo with party leadership after he was elected the new floor leader in the soon-to-be ruling party’s general meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 8, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Kweon, 61, has also been friends with Yoon since childhood when the two met during visits to their respective families in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.