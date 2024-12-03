Yoon to hold summit with Swedish PM in Seoul this week

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Seoul later this week, Yoon’s office said Monday.

Yoon will meet with Kristersson, who will arrive in South Korea on Thursday for a three-day visit, to discuss practical cooperation and collaboration on regional and international issues, according to the office.

The two leaders met on sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington in July for discussions on expanding cooperation in supply chains and the nuclear power industry as Sweden plans to build a new nuclear power plant.