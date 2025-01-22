Yoon to attend impeachment trial for 2nd time on Thursday

President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear before the Constitutional Court for his impeachment trial hearing this week for the second time, an official at Yoon’s legal team said Wednesday.

Yoon is scheduled to attend the hearing at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the official told Yonhap News Agency. At the Tuesday hearing, Yoon denied ordering martial law troops to pull out lawmakers from the National Assembly during his short-lived martial law bid.

The impeached president’s legal team has said that Yoon would be present at all remaining hearings if possible.

Thursday’s hearing will also feature former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was arrested last month over his alleged role in the imposition of martial law. Yoon’s lawyers have chosen him for witness questioning in the trial.

Kim is set to be questioned by Yoon’s lawyers first and then by the legal representatives from the National Assembly who act as the prosecutors in the trial.

Yoon himself may possibly question Kim if approved by acting court President Moon Hyung-bae.

Yoon is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center after a Seoul court granted investigators a warrant for his formal arrest on Sunday as part of a separate probe into his botched attempt to declare martial law on Dec. 3.