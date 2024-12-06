Yoon tells PPP leaders he will listen to their concerns

Under mounting pressure following a botched martial law attempt this week, President Yoon Suk Yeol told leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Friday that he would listen closely to their concerns and carefully consider them.

Following the party’s emergency general meeting, Rep. Shin Dong-uk, the PPP’s spokesperson, told reporters that floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and other senior party officials visited Yoon at his office Friday evening.

Without elaborating, Shin said the party officials informed Yoon of discussions that took place during the party meeting regarding the aftermath of the martial law declaration.

When asked what Yoon’s response was, Shin said, “He said he will listen closely to what our lawmakers have to say, and will think long and hard about them.”

On whether Yoon planned to apologize for his actions from Tuesday, Shin said, “I cannot give any specifics at this moment.”

Shin also said there was no mention of changing the PPP’s platform that it would oppose the impeachment motion against Yoon set to be voted on at the National Assembly on Saturday.

Earlier Friday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon also met with Yoon. Han later said he didn’t hear anything from the president that would change his mind about the immediate suspension of Yoon’s presidential powers, indicating his support for the impeachment.

Han, who is not an elected member of the parliament, doesn’t have a vote at Saturday’s session. It remains to be seen whether Han’s stance will influence pro-Han members of the PPP.

Impeaching Yoon requires a two-thirds vote at the 300-member National Assembly. The Democratic Party and smaller opposition parties have 192 members, all of whom are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Yoon. In this case, at least eight votes from the ruling party, which has 108 seats, would be required to pass the motion.