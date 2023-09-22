Yoon signs off on plan to waive expressway tolls during Chuseok holiday

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday signed off on a plan to waive expressway tolls during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, his office said.

Under the plan, which was passed during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, all expressways will be free of charge during the four-day Chuseok holiday starting next Thursday.

The waiver will not apply on Oct. 2, a temporary holiday, or Oct. 3, National Foundation Day, which will come on the heels of the Chuseok break.

The government has traditionally removed expressway tolls during the Chuseok holiday to promote tourism and boost the domestic economy.

Yoon signed off on the plan from New York, where he is currently attending the U.N. General Assembly.