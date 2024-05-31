Don't Miss
Yoon says cooperation with UAE to ‘open infinite opportunities’
May 31, 2024
President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday cooperation projects between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will “open infinite opportunities” for the people of the two countries.
Yoon made the remark on X, formerly Twitter, as he shared a post by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recalling his recent state visit to Seoul.
“Through his state visit to the ROK, our Special Strategic Partnership has advanced to the highest level,” Yoon wrote, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
During their summit earlier this week, the two countries forged a comprehensive economic partnership pact.