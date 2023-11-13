Yoon meets International Criminal Court chief

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Piotr Hofmanski, chief of the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Monday to discuss ways for South Korea to cooperate with the ICC in promoting the international criminal justice system, Yoon’s office said.

During the meeting, Yoon stressed that South Korea “strongly supports the rules-based international order of freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” and that it will continue to cooperate with the ICC to realize international criminal justice and maintain international peace, according to the presidential office.

Yoon also highlighted the importance of the ICC’s role at a time when calls are growing across the globe for tougher punishment for serious crimes.

Judge Hofmanski took note of South Korea’s personnel and financial contributions to the ICC over the past two decades, expressing hope for deeper cooperation with Seoul going forward, Yoon’s office said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin met separately with Hofmanski later in the day for discussions on cooperation with the ICC at the ministry level and the situation around the globe, including the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict and North Korean human rights, the foreign ministry said.