Yoon calls opposition leader to express concern for health
May 8, 2024
President Yoon Suk Yeol called opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday to wish him good health before Lee goes on a weeklong vacation for hospital treatment later this week, Lee’s main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said.
Yoon made the call at around 2:40 p.m. and expressed concern for his health, while Lee expressed his gratitude, the DP said.
Lee will take a weeklong leave from Thursday to next Wednesday to get treatment, which he had postponed due to the recent general elections. His office earlier refused to disclose details about his illness or health condition.
A DP official said Yoon made the phone call after hearing via media reports that Lee will be hospitalized.