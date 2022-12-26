- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon calls for public disclosure of labor unions’ accounting
President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed aides Monday to look into establishing a public disclosure system for the accounting practices of labor unions, his office said.
During a weekly meeting with senior secretaries, Yoon told them to look into ways to establish an accounting disclosure system for labor unions similar to the Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System (DART), an online repository of company filings operated by the Financial Supervisory Service, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
“We should make sure to keep in mind that preventing corruption at labor unions and strengthening their transparency is essential to strengthening our industrial competitiveness and promoting worker welfare,” Yoon was quoted as saying.
Yoon was also briefed on the labor ministry’s 2021 statistics on labor unions, which included data that 46.3 percent of employees of businesses with 300 or more employees belonged to a labor union, whereas the equivalent for workers at businesses with 30 to 99 employees was only 1.6 percent.
“Domestic labor unions have not been able to properly represent the weak in the labor market,” Yoon said, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
The labor sector is one of the top three areas of reform being pursued under the Yoon administration, along with education and pensions.
Last week, Yoon described corruption in labor unions as one of the top three types of corruption that need to be eliminated, together with corruption in public office and in business.
Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung briefs reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 26, 2022. (Yonhap)