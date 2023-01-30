- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon approves 100 bln won in reserve funds for heating bills
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday approved 100 billion won (US$81.4 million) in reserve government funds for emergency use in supporting vulnerable groups with soaring heating bills, his office said.
Yoon approved the funds only hours after the item passed a Cabinet meeting, which was held a day earlier than scheduled, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
“The approval was given swiftly in the hopes of easing the burdens of vulnerable citizens by even a small degree amid their struggle during the unprecedented cold wave,” Kim said during a press briefing.
The reserve funds will be added to an existing 80 billion won budget to make a total 180 billion won available for use in doubling the value of energy vouchers for around 1.18 million vulnerable households from 152,000 won to 304,000 won.
The increase was announced by the presidential office last week as households have faced higher heating bills because of a global surge in gas and energy prices, with experts warning vulnerable people could be the hardest hit.
Yoon instructed his senior aides Monday to “actively consider ways to reduce the burden of heating bills on the middle class and ordinary citizens,” Kim said.
During the weekly meeting, he also called on relevant ministries to ensure the needy receive heating bill assistance by providing them with proper information.