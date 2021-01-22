(Yonhap Interview) Popera singer Lim Hyung-joo: Music is my destiny

In this file photo provided by DGN COM shows Lim Hyung-joo sings at the inaugural ceremony of President Roh Moo-hyun on Feb. 25, 2003. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“That was one of the few onstage performances that I remember every single moment,” Lim, who is now 34 years old, said in a telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. “And a few months later, I had a solo concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall as the youngest vocalist to perform at the venue. It was really amazing, too.”