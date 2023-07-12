Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
YG’s new girl group Babymonster to launch in September
July 12, 2023
YG Entertainment’s new girl group Babymonster will make its debut in September, the K-pop label said Tuesday.
According to the agency, the group is now working on the choreography and music video for its debut song, which will be an intense hip-hop genre piece.
It also said a lot of overseas music producers took part in the album’s production, and will unveil details of the album and its release schedule later.
Babymonster will be the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.
The rookie group consists of seven members chosen from an open competition — Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa.