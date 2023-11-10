- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
YG announces Babymonster’s debut date
YG Entertainment on Friday announced the debut date for Babymonster, the first girl group from the K-pop label in seven years.
In a teaser poster posted on its official blog, the label said Babymonster will make its highly anticipated debut on Nov. 27.
YG previously announced the septet would debut in November without mentioning the exact date. This is two months later than originally planned. It then said the delay was due to “carefully choosing the main track” of the group’s debut project.
The label said in a press release that it will accelerate work to put the finishing touches on the project to present the best results for the group’s debut.
Babymonster will be the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.
The rookie group consists of members Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa from three Asian countries: South Korea, Thailand and Japan.