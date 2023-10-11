- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Xdinary Heroes to release new album ‘Livelock’
K-pop boy group Xdinary Heroes will put out its fourth EP, “Livelock,” on Wednesday, the group’s agency said.
Xdinary Heroes made its debut in December 2021 with its first digital single, “Happy Death Day,” as the first boy group from JYP Entertainment in six years. It consists of six members — drummer Gun-il, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, guitarists Gaon and Junhan, and bassist Jooyeon.
The team has since produced unique music based on a full band sound.
The title of “Livelock,” the EP set to roll out at 6 p.m., was inspired by the information-technology term meaning “endless repetition” to indicate the band’s hope that it will be an album that listeners want to replay endlessly, according to the agency.
The album’s lead track, “Break the Brake,” is a powerful song that feels like racing in a race car. It contains a message encouraging listeners to break down limits and grow together, the agency said.
Xdinary Heroes will embark on its first world tour, starting with three Seoul gigs from Nov. 3-5. After Seoul, the band will go to Paris, London, Frankfurt and Madrid.