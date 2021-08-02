USFK reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

This undated file photo shows Camp Walker of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) located in Daegu, 302 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“KDCA, local government public health and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned,” the USFK said in a statement.