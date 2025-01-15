U.S. stands firm in support for Koreans, appreciates Korea’s efforts to act in accordance with Constitution: White House

The United States on Wednesday reiterated its “firm” support for the South Korean people and appreciated efforts by the Asian country to act in line with its Constitution, after impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained over his botched martial law bid last month.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson issued a statement, reiterating America’s “ironclad” commitment to South Korea.

“The United States stands firm in our support for the Korean people. We reaffirm our shared commitment to the rule of law, and we appreciate all efforts made by the Republic of Korea and its citizens to act in accordance with its Constitution,” the spokesperson said.

“The United States remains committed to working with Acting President Choi and the ROK Government. We reaffirm the United States’ confidence in the enduring strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and our ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK,” the official added.

ROK is short for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.