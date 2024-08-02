Tzuyu to become 3rd TWICE member to make solo debut

Tzuyu of K-pop girl group TWICE will embark on a solo career, her agency announced Friday.

She will be the third member of the group to go solo, following Nayeon and Jihyo.

JYP Entertainment said the Taiwanese member will soon drop her debut solo album, “aboutTZU,” without giving the date.

The title is a clever combination of the English word “about” and the first syllable of Tzuyu’s stage name.

Tzuyu of K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“You’ll be able to see Tzuyu’s transition from the youngest member of TWICE to a solo artist,” JYP said in a press release.

The agency unveiled a trailer for the album capturing the singer’s alluring appearance on its social media accounts earlier in the day.

Nayeon previously achieved significant success with her solo albums, “IM Nayeon” and “Na,” both of which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jihyo also made a strong debut, with her solo album “Zone” reaching No. 14 on the same chart.

The nine-piece group wrapped up its fifth world tour with two concerts at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday. The tour captivated a total of 1.5 million fans in 27 regions worldwide, according to the agency.