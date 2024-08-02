- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Tzuyu to become 3rd TWICE member to make solo debut
Tzuyu of K-pop girl group TWICE will embark on a solo career, her agency announced Friday.
She will be the third member of the group to go solo, following Nayeon and Jihyo.
JYP Entertainment said the Taiwanese member will soon drop her debut solo album, “aboutTZU,” without giving the date.
The title is a clever combination of the English word “about” and the first syllable of Tzuyu’s stage name.
“You’ll be able to see Tzuyu’s transition from the youngest member of TWICE to a solo artist,” JYP said in a press release.
The agency unveiled a trailer for the album capturing the singer’s alluring appearance on its social media accounts earlier in the day.
Nayeon previously achieved significant success with her solo albums, “IM Nayeon” and “Na,” both of which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Jihyo also made a strong debut, with her solo album “Zone” reaching No. 14 on the same chart.
The nine-piece group wrapped up its fifth world tour with two concerts at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday. The tour captivated a total of 1.5 million fans in 27 regions worldwide, according to the agency.