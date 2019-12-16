Two S. Korean players posted for MLB clubs

In this file photo from Oct. 14, 2019, Kim Kwang-hyun of the SK Wyverns reacts to a play during a Korea Baseball Organization postseason game against the Kiwoom Heroes at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kim was voted the 2008 regular season MVP after going 16-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 150 strikeouts. He ranked first in wins and strikeouts, and finished second in ERA, falling one category shy of a pitching Triple Crown.