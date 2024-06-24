TWICE’s Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with ‘Na’

The latest album from Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE has debuted at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard’s main albums chart.

Her second EP, “Na,” collected 47,000 album-equivalent units in the United States during the charting period for the Billboard 200, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time).

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units, comprising conventional album sales, streaming and digital sales.

Of the 47,000 units earned, 43,000 came from physical album sales.

Nayeon, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE, speaks during a press conference to promote her second solo album “Na” at a Seoul hotel on June 13, 2024. The EP was released on June 14 at 1 p.m. (Korean time). (Yonhap)

The new album tied with her own record on the chart, No. 7 attained by her debut solo effort, “Im Nayeon,” after its release in June 2022.

The title “Na” is a clever play on Nayeon’s stage name and the Korean word for “me,” aiming to highlight the singer’s confident and self-assured persona, according to her agency, JYP Entertainment.

“Na” features seven tracks fronted by the lead single “ABCD” channeling the vibe of early 2000s pop divas with splashes of hip-hop and modern influences.

Its lyrics ooze Nayeon’s confidence as she sings about capturing the attention of her ideal type from A to Z.