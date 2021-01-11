TWICE’s ‘I Can’t Stop Me’ becomes group’s fastest music video to hit 200 million YouTube views

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows an image celebrating TWICE’s new YouTube milestone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, the K-pop act’s latest song, “Cry For Me,” released last month, topped the World Digital Song Sales Chart on Billboard on Jan. 2, while its 2019 song “Feel Special” topped 100 million accumulated streams on Billboard Japan’s Streaming Songs Chart on Monday.