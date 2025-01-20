(Trump Inauguration) Choi plans to arrange phone call with Trump in near future

- Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday he plans to arrange phone talks with newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump in the near future.

Trump took office as the United States’ 47th president Monday (U.S. time), renewing his vow to “put America first” and tariff foreign countries to enrich Americans, sparking concerns about their potential consequences for South Korea’s export-driven economy.

“We will work to arrange a call with President Trump soon and actively engage in high-level communication between the two nations’ foreign and industry ministers,” Choi said during a meeting with government officials to discuss issues on the economy.

Although Trump held off imposing tariffs on his first day in office, he emphasized his intention to overhaul trade policies to enrich Americans in his inauguration speech.

Choi warned that some of Trump’s potential policy revisions could have a significant impact on the South Korean economy, adding that measures are already being taken to prepare for possible changes.

“A working-level delegation has already been dispatched to Washington, D.C., to assess the background and specific details of upcoming measures,” Choi said.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok (C) speaks during a meeting with government officials at the government complex building in Seoul on Jan. 21, 2025. (Yonhap)

Later in the day, Choi pointed out that potential shifts in U.S. trade policy under the second Trump administration may have a significant impact on South Korean industries, stressing the need for thorough preparations.

“The government will look squarely at the difficulties experienced by our citizens and businesses, and mobilize all available resources to respond to changes in the global trade environment and support the recovery of livelihoods,” Choi said during a Cabinet meeting.