- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Transition team to devise policy options for Yoon’s pledge to abolish gender ministry: Ahn
The transition team will come up with policy options for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s campaign pledge to abolish the ministry of gender equality and family, team chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Monday.
“We will provide several possible policy directions, after which I believe the right thing to do would be for the president-elect to choose from among them,” Ahn told reporters when asked if the controversial pledge could be abandoned.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee, speaks to reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 14, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
The pledge to abolish the ministry has come under fire from women’s groups who accuse Yoon of pandering to young male voters resentful of the rise of feminism.
Yoon suggested Sunday that he intends to stick to his position, saying the ministry has completed its role and a more efficient government body is needed to handle human rights violations and unfairness in society.
During the meeting with reporters, Ahn outlined the five key tasks facing the incoming government as it prepares to take office on May 10.
The first is the restoration of fairness, rule of law and democracy; the second, the establishment of a foundation for future sources of income and jobs; the third, balanced regional development; the fourth, building a “sustainable” nation in terms of its economy, demographic crisis and carbon neutrality; and the fifth, national unity.
“We will draw up a solid and tightly knit administrative blueprint by producing new administrative tasks upon the foundation of the president-elect’s campaign pledges,” Ahn said.