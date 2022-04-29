- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Transition team chief discusses supply chain cooperation with British envoy
Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo met with the British ambassador to South Korea on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation on supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Colin Crooks paid a visit to Ahn at his office, saying he is pleased South Korea was the first Asian country to sign a free trade agreement with Britain following its exit from the European Union.
Ahn said he is interested in both the FTA and developing a bilateral framework proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“I’m sure there are many areas where we can cooperate, such as supply chains and the pandemic,” he said. “On Ukraine, we’re participating in sanctions (against Russia) and providing humanitarian support.”
Crooks noted that freedom-loving countries, such as the United States, Britain and South Korea, will be able to cooperate on Ukraine because they take the crisis seriously and condemn Russia’s invasion.
Ahn also referred to Britain’s participation in the 1950-53 Korean War, saying the South Korean people have special feelings for Britain because of its support during the conflict.
Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo (L) and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks meet at Ahn’s office at the transition team’s headquarters in Seoul on April 29, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)