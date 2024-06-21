Tracklist for BTS member Jimin’s new solo album released

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS revealed the track list for his upcoming second solo album, “Muse,” on Friday, building excitement among the group’s dedicated fan base.

The album, set for release July 19, will feature seven tracks exploring the theme of love and the journey of finding inspiration, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, said on social media.

The 28-year-old singer has contributed to writing lyrics and composing six of the songs, promising an intimate look into his artistic vision.

BTS’ Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Leading the album is the hip-hop and R&B-infused title track ‘Who,” co-produced by a team, including BTS’ longtime collaborator Pdogg, Grammy-nominated artist Jon Bellion and other top songwriters.

The third track, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” featuring Korean rapper Loco, will arrive as a prerelease single next Friday. Blending big band sounds with hip-hop, the upbeat number is described as delivering an energetic, marching band-inspired vibe.

Rounding out the track list is “Closer Than This,” a song dedicated to his fans. Released in December last year, the song showcases Jimin’s emotive, high-note vocals.

This image provided by BigHit Music shows the track list for BTS member Jimin’s second solo album, “Muse,” set for release July 19, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Muse” will mark the singer’s first release in about one year and four months since his debut solo album, “Face,” in March last year.

Big names from across the pop world, including Tommy Brown, who has produced smash hits for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, have also contributed to the new album in a bid to elevate its commercial appeal.

Jimin has been serving as an active-duty soldier in the Army since December. Ahead of the album’s release, he will unveil content to promote the album, which he prepared before his enlistment, according to the agency.