- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Malaysia discuss defense industry, infrastructure cooperation
The top diplomats of South Korea and Malaysia held consultations over the phone Friday on strengthening ties in areas of the defense industry and infrastructure, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.
In his phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin lauded the two countries’ past cooperation in various areas since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960.
Park also explained South Korea’s recently announced Indo-Pacific strategy and the country’s vision to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The two sides shared the view that North Korea’s ballistic missile launches needed to be dealt with using the international community’s unified and resolute response.