Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats
The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan emphasized the importance of trilateral security cooperation against North Korea’s threats during their Pentagon meeting, as Washington reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of the regional allies, according to a joint statement.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum participated in the Trilateral Chief of Defense Meeting, along with his American and Japanese counterparts — Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively — on Thursday (local time). U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander Adm. John C. Aquilino and Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, top commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, attended it as well.
“This session featured discussions on regional security challenges, to include the DPRK’s recent missile activities and nuclear program developments, which destabilize the region,” it read. “The leaders discussed continued efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Gen. Milley reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the U.S. to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea.” DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The three sides stressed the importance of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation and coordination to enhance the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region, it added.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (2nd from L), his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley (C), and his Japanese counterpart, Gen. Koji Yamazaki (2nd from R), pose for a photo after trilateral talks in Washington on Oct. 20, 2022, in this photo provided by Seoul’s JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)