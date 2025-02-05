- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘The Trauma Code’ tops Netflix’s chart for non-English shows
Netflix’s original medical drama “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” has dethroned “Squid Game: Season 2″ to become the most-watched non-English TV show on the platform last week.
Starring Ju Ji-hoon, the series topped Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows list released Wednesday for the week of Jan. 27–Feb. 2, amassing 19 million viewing hours.
After leading the chart for five consecutive weeks since its Dec. 26 premiere, the highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game” slipped to No. 2 with 5.2 million viewing hours.
Korean content continued to dominate, with four titles making the Top 10. “Squid Game: Season 1″ and “Single’s Inferno: Season 4″ ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.
Among all content available on Netflix, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” was the third most-watched title, following the American action film “Back in Action” (18.4 million hours) and the American drama “The Night Agent: Season 2″ (15.2 million hours).
Based on a popular Korean webtoon, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows the story of Baek Kang-hyuk, a battle-hardened surgeon with experience in global conflict zones as he navigates high-stakes medical emergencies.