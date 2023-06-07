‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ tops 6 mln admissions

The Korean action comedy film “The Roundup: No Way Out,” starring Ma Dong-seok, has topped a cumulative 6 million admissions at the domestic box office, its distributor said.

The sequel to “The Roundup” (2022) reached the milestone at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the seventh day of its release, according to A.B.O. Entertainment. It was Memorial Day, a public holiday in South Korea.

Its tickets were selling faster than “The Roundup,” which surpassed 6 million admissions on the 12th day of its release.

If this pace continues, industry watchers expect “No Way Out” could exceed the box office record of its previous film, which topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.

“The Roundup: No Way Out” is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with “The Outlaws” (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers.

In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.