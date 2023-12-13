‘The Glory’ becomes 3rd most-watched Netflix series in first half

The Netflix revenge thriller series “The Glory” ranked No. 3 in the most-watched list globally in the first half of the year, Netflix said Wednesday.

The Korean original series, released on Dec. 30 last year, was viewed for a total of 622.8 million hours in the first six months of this year, with “The Night Agent” topping the chart with 812.1 million hours followed by “Ginny & Georgia” with 665.1 million hours.

The series revolves around a woman who suffered school violence and elaborately takes revenge on her former bullies.

Netflix started to publish a biannual report, “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” on the day to offer more comprehensive viewing information, on top of its weekly Top 10 and Most Popular Lists.

“This is a big step forward for Netflix and our industry,” it said, adding the new list “will give creators and our industry deeper insights into our audiences, and what resonates with them.”

Other Korean titles in the 50 most-viewed list included “Physical: 100,” which ranked 21st, “Crash Course in Romance” at 22nd, “Doctor Cha” at 31st and “Alchemy of Souls” at 47th.