The Boyz to drop Part 2 of 2nd studio album

K-pop group The Boyz will return with a new album next month, only three months after putting out its last record, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

According to IST Entertainment, the 11-member group will drop “Sixth Sense,” which is practically the second part of the group’s second studio album, “Phantasy,” on Nov. 20.

In August, the boy band released “Phantasy Pt. 1 Christmas in August.”