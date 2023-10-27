Home   >   Uncategorized   >   The Boyz to drop Part 2 of 2nd studio album

The Boyz to drop Part 2 of 2nd studio album

October 25, 2023

K-pop group The Boyz will return with a new album next month, only three months after putting out its last record, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

According to IST Entertainment, the 11-member group will drop “Sixth Sense,” which is practically the second part of the group’s second studio album, “Phantasy,” on Nov. 20.

In August, the boy band released “Phantasy Pt. 1 Christmas in August.”

K-pop boy group The Boyz is seen in this photo provided by IST Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
