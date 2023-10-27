Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
The Boyz to drop Part 2 of 2nd studio album
October 25, 2023
K-pop group The Boyz will return with a new album next month, only three months after putting out its last record, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
According to IST Entertainment, the 11-member group will drop “Sixth Sense,” which is practically the second part of the group’s second studio album, “Phantasy,” on Nov. 20.
In August, the boy band released “Phantasy Pt. 1 Christmas in August.”