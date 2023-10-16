Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Stray Kids releases collaborative single with Lil Durk
October 16, 2023
K-pop boy group Stray Kids has released a new song in collaboration with American rapper Lil Durk, the group’s agency said Monday.
According to JYP Entertainment, Lil Durk’s global remix version of “All My Life” featuring Stray Kids was put out Friday.
This made the eight-piece group the first K-pop act to collaborate with the American musician, the agency added.