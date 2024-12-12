‘Squid Game 2′ director talks political parallels, new additions in highly anticipated season

“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said Monday global audiences would easily draw connections between the outrageous games in the second season of the Netflix hit series and real-world events unfolding around the globe.

“Many scenes in the upcoming season will remind viewers of the division, tension and tumultuous events happening not just in South Korea but worldwide,” the director said during a press event in Seoul for the return of the highly anticipated series.

His remarks came in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law, which was swiftly overturned by a National Assembly vote last week, sparking significant political turmoil.

“I feel deeply heavy-hearted to release this show during such difficult times,” he said, adding that, like many other Koreans, he stayed up all night following the unfolding political news in real time.

“It is infuriating as a citizen that the entire nation is unable to sleep, forced to take to the streets and spend this year-end in anxiety and fear,” he said.

“In whatever form it takes — be it impeachment or voluntary resignation — I hope those responsible take accountability as soon as possible to allow the year-end to become a time of happiness and blessing for everyone.”

The politically shocking event in Korea, along with other crises around the world, makes it unlikely that the show will feel “too removed” from real life, he added.

Aside from the show’s political undertones, the director stressed that his primary focus was on creating an entertaining series. He also promised fresh twists on the familiar — and much-beloved — elements from the first season.

“The first season was beloved, in part, for its vibrant characters with compelling stories,” he said. “I made a concerted effort to vividly bring each new character to life in Season 2.”

In the new season, the main character, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-ja), undergoes a profound transformation after surviving the harrowing rounds of deadly games. His dramatic shift from an energetic and curious individual to someone who fearlessly pursues a single purpose in life is the central element that sets Season 2 apart from the first, according to the director.

Now burdened with knowing “too much” to return to his old self, Gi-hun becomes obsessed with one goal: tracking down those responsible for the deadly games and exacting justice in his own way.

In addition, the cast in Season 2 skews younger, as the director sought to highlight the growing social issue of online gambling among young people.

“When I was writing the script for Season 1, I imagined the participants would be older, desperate individuals burdened with debt, seen as failures in society,” he said. “But since then, times have changed and I’ve noticed that many young people, who have given up on the hope of succeeding through hard work, are now risking their lives with cryptocurrencies and the pursuit of easy money.”

The new season also introduces a diverse array of characters, including transgender Hyun-joo (Park Sung-hoon), who needs money for gender-affirming surgery, and North Korean defector No-eul (Par Gyu-young), who is desperate to win in order to bring her young daughter out of the North.

As a new twist to the show’s set design, the director introduces “O” and “X” marks on the floor of the participants’ huge dormitory.

This addition is designed to highlight the growing divisions and tension, where people pick sides, label the opposing group as wrong and draw a clear line between who is ‘O’ and who is ‘X,’ leading to further division and conflict.

Between the illuminated marks, there is a button where the 456 participants, competing for a massive cash prize, can vote on whether to continue or end the deadly games after each round.

The voting system and the chaotic division, symbolized by the two marks, will serve as central themes in the second season, according to Hwang.

“Squid Game 2″ is set to be released on the streaming platform on Dec. 26.