Speed skaters off podium in only event for S. Korea

With Beijing 2022 heading into the final weekend, Friday was the quietest day for South Korea in the Chinese capital so far.

Cha Min-kyu of South Korea competes in the men’s 1,000m speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The men’s 1,000m speed skating race was the only event involving South Korean athletes on this day. Cha Min-kyu finished 18th out of 30 with a time of 1:09.69 at the National Speed Skating Oval, while Kim Min-seok ranked 24th at 1:10.08.