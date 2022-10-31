South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths

White mourning flowers and condolence gifts have been laid, and stores bearing condolence messages suspended business in Seoul’s Itaewon district Monday, as South Korea mourned the country’s deadliest crowd crush in the neighborhood amid soul-searching about what went wrong.

Mourning altars laden with white chrysanthemums also opened across the nation to allow people to burn incense and pay their respects to those killed in Saturday night’s crush that left at least 154 people, mostly in their 20s, killed and 33 others seriously injured.

President Yoon Suk-yeol was one of the first to pay tribute to the victims.

Dressed in black, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee visited an altar set up at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, laid flowers and bowed their heads in silent prayer.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also paid respects at the altar later.

The tragedy happened Saturday night when a massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow 3.2-meter-wide alley in Seoul’s entertainment district of Itaewon. Some of them began to fall over, causing others to fall down like “dominoes” and pile up on one another.

It marked the deadliest crowd crush in South Korea’s history and the worst disaster the country has seen since 2014, when the ferry Sewol sank in waters off the south coast and killed 304 people, mostly high school students.

Two-thirds of the victims, or 103 people, were in their 20s, and the majority of those killed were women at 98, due largely to what experts say is their relatively smaller frame and fewer muscles to resist crushing pressure.

People began to lay flower bouquets, white mourning flowers and condolence gifts, such as candy and bottles of soju, near the accident scene in Itaewon on Sunday, and many visited the site to mourn and pay tribute to the victims.

“I came out to pray for the victims and their families,” a 29-year-old citizen, surnamed Yoon, told Yonhap News Agency after paying tribute in the neighborhood late Sunday. “I hope that people can find hope in the midst of despair.”

A person is on his knees at a mourning altar at Seoul Plaza in Seoul on Oct. 31, 2022. (Yonhap)

Following a long prayer in front of an alter set up at the provincial government building of Jeju Island, Kim So-hee, a 28-year-old Jeju government employee, said, “I am heartbroken as if one of my friends had died, because most of the victims were more or less my age.”