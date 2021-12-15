- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Son Heung-min’s strike vs. Iran voted S. Korean football’s best goal for 2022
Son Heung-min’s marker against Iran in a World Cup qualifying match in October has been voted South Korean football’s best goal for 2022.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Wednesday announced the results of its online fan voting on the Goal of the Year and the Match of the Year honors.
The match between South Korea and Iran in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was scoreless three minutes into the second half, when Son was sprung free on a through ball by midfielder Lee Jae-sung. Son got behind defender Sadegh Moharrami and fired one home past goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
The KFA said Son has earned the Goal of the Year honors four times so far, having earlier done so in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Another World Cup qualifier was voted the Match of the Year: South Korea’s 1-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on Nov. 11.
It was the first national team football match in the country without COVID-19 crowd restrictions since December 2019. South Korea completely overwhelmed the UAE in a highly entertaining match before 30,152 fans. It was the largest crowd gathered at a sporting event in South Korea during the pandemic.