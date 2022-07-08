Son Heung-min recalls experiencing racism in Germany, rejoicing at revenge in World Cup upset

South Korean football icon Son Heung-min has disclosed facing racism as a teenager in Germany, an experience that made the national team’s upset victory over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that much sweeter for the star.

Son made the revelation during a meet-and-greet session with fans in Seoul on Monday, held after a press conference. The video recording of the session was uploaded on YouTube later in the day.

South Korean football star Son Heung-min poses with the official ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Al Rihla, during a corporate event in Seoul on July 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

The Tottenham Hotspur star was asked about his most memorable goal and match during his club and international career. Son reached his 100th international cap in a friendly against Chile on June 6 and said that match is high up on his list, along with the Premier League season finale against Norwich City on May 22, when he netted two goals to become the first Asian winner of the Golden Boot as the scoring champion.