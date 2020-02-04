Son Heung-min extends scoring streak to 3 vs. Man City

Son now has seven goals in Premier League this season, and 13 in all competitions. Before getting on the current goal-scoring streak, Son had gone more than a month without finding the back of the net.

With this victory, their first over Man City in league play since October 2016, the Spurs jumped from eighth to fifth in the league table with 37 points. Man City remained in second place with 51 points, 22 back of Liverpool.