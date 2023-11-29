SM artists to hold joint concert in Tokyo in Feb.

SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, said Saturday it will hold a joint concert of its artists, headlined by aespa, Riize, Super Junior and more, in Tokyo in February.

The concert titled “SMTOWN LIVE 2024 SMCU PALACE @TOKYO” will take place at Tokyo Dome on Feb. 21 and 22, SM said.

The lineup also includes NCT Dream, WayV and Red Velvet, according to SM Entertainment.