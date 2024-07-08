Singer-rappers HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in Oct.

K-pop singer-rappers HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are going to marry in October, HyunA’s agency said Monday.

The two will tie the knot at Seoul’s Samcheonggak on Oct. 11, according to At Area.

The couple has been “a great comfort to each other during difficult times,” the agency said in a press release, adding they decided to “begin a new life together.”

Their relationship became public in January when HyunA posted a photo on her Instagram, showing the pair walking hand in hand, with Yong’s Instagram ID tagged.

HyunA debuted in 2007 with Wonder Girls, later joining 4minute until 2016. She has been active as a solo artist since 2010. Yong debuted in 2009 with BEAST, now known as Highlight, producing many hit songs for the group before departing in 2019. Since then he has been releasing albums as a solo artist.