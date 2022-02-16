- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women’s 1,500m
Choi Min-jeong successfully defended her gold medal in the women’s 1,500m short track speed skating race in Beijing on Tuesday, earning her third medal in the Chinese capital in her final race here.
Choi defeated Arianna Fontana of Italy for gold at Capital Indoor Stadium. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands earned the bronze.
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea celebrates her gold medal in the women’s 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 16, 2022. (Yonhap)
This was South Korea’s second gold medal from short track at Beijing 2022 and its second gold medal overall, too.
Choi had earlier won silver medals in the 1,000m and the 3,000m relay in Beijing.
With five career medals, Choi has tied three others for most Winter Olympic medals by a South Korean athlete. Former short trackers Chun Lee-kyung and Park Seung-hi, and active speed skater Lee Seung-hoon have all won five medals each.
The short track competition concluded with South Korea having captured two gold and three silver medals. Its five total medals led all countries, one ahead of China, the Netherlands, Italy and Canada.