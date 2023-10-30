Seventeen’s latest album sells over record 5 mln copies in debut week

Boy group Seventeen has set a new record for first-week album sales in K-pop history as its latest album sold over 5 million copies, the band’s agency said Monday.

“Seventeenth Heaven,” the group’s 11th EP, sold 5,090,000 units in the first seven days of its release last Monday, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

It became the first K-pop album to sell over 5 million copies in its debut week.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The figure surpasses the previous record of about 4.62 million set by Stray Kids with “5-Star” and Seventeen’s own record of 4.55 million copies with “FML.”

First-week sales are considered an important measure for an artist’s popularity and the size of his or her fandom.

“Seventeen became the only K-pop act to sell more than 3 million copies of an album on the first day of its release and the first act to surpass over 5 million copies in the first week with a single album,” the agency said in a release.

“God of Music,” the main track of “Seventeenth Heaven,” debuted atop the Top 100 songs chart of Melon, the country’s largest music streaming service, upon its release.

The group’s combined domestic album sales have reached 11 million copies in the first nine months of this year, according to the agency.